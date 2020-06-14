Officers on Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks death: ‘New day and a new era in law enforcement’

“We’re in a new day and a new era in law enforcement, where everything we do, everything we say, is being scrutinized,” Pride said.

Television pictures showed a restaurant on fire around 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday as rioters filled the parking lot where Rayshard Brooks was shot in the trunk by police as that he fled after allegedly grabbing a stun gun far from an officer during a struggle.

Early Sunday, the Wendy’s was seen burning again, Atlanta’s WGCL-TV reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation started on Friday with officers giving an answer to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday. The footage shows a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, which is holding some type of object, toward an officer a few steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires because the man keeps running, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a stun gun in one of the officers and appeared to point it at the officer as that he fled, prompting the officer to reach for his gun and fire an estimated three shots.

Host Pete Hegseth asked Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina if it’s “a legitimate use of deadly force” if an officer’s Taser is taken from them and pointed at them.

“This is one of those cases where people get to view all the different camera angles and they have the clarity of hindsight and they believe that it’s a clear-cut instance of where you should not use deadly force because the officer’s life is not in danger and the subject is running from the officer, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Colina said in response.

“This is not Minneapolis,” he continued, referencing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, which generated protests and violent demonstrations across the country.

“This is one where you have to take a deep breath and then you got to go back, and actually investigate, what’s the angle of the officer? What does he see right in front of him? Does he even know that that’s a Taser still in his hand or did he have the ability to go to his waistband and pull a weapon to point it at him?” Colina said, referencing the Atlanta incident.

“These are things that you can’t decide in a second, have a knee-jerk reaction and arrest someone or even fire,” that he continued.

“I think certainly you relieve the officer of duty and you bring in an outside agency, perhaps GBI, to investigate so there’s transparency and then certainly, you explain what that process is so people can understand.”

He stressed the value of attracting outside investigators and considering every position and and then determining “if the action was appropriate,” instead of “a knee-jerk” response where “we want to appease angry folks and so we’re just going to make a decision.”

“That’s not the way that that works,” this individual said.

Hegseth and then asked, “Set aside this case, if a Taser is pulled on an officer, is that, as part of the escalation of force, something deadly force can be used on?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Colina said.

ATLANTA PROTESTERS PAINT ‘DEFUND LAW ENFORCEMENT’ RIGHT OUTSIDE POLICE HEADQUARTERS

He added that when someone appeals to an officer’s Taser and points this at the official, “what happens if they’re able to Tase you? Is the next step that they disarm you from your firearm and shoot and kill you?”

“We don’t know how these things play out,” this individual went on to explain.

ATLANTA LAW ENFORCEMENT CHIEF RESIGNS AMID REPERCUSSION OVER DEADLY SHOOTING ASSOCIATED WITH BLACK MAN

As the particular unrest continuing, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed completely taken actions against 2 police officers regarding the Brooks’ dying. Officer Garrett Rolfe, a veteran greater than six yrs with the pressure, was terminated, and Officer Devin Bronsan, with the division since 2018, was positioned on management duty, WSB-TV of Atlanta reported.

Hegseth observed that “in this case the officer was immediately fired” without “peer review” or a research and requested former NYPD detective Dr. Oscar Odom what their reaction will be “to how events have unfolded there in Atlanta.”

“We go back to split-second decisions on what is going to happen,” Odom mentioned in response. “Does a police officer want to take a life? Of course not, he doesn’t want to take a life. But also you got to understand, it’s a split-second decision. You have to defend yourself.”

He extra, “When we look at this, we say could it have went another way? Of course. Did we want it to go another way? Of course. However, it didn’t.”

“Once again this goes back to the split-second decisions that officers have to make every day when they’re out there and that split-second decision can cost you your life and people don’t realize that,” Odom mentioned.

He went on to point out that this incident “deserves an investigation” and “we must wait until all the facts come out.”

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE FOX INFORMATION APP

Pride added that will “it will be interesting to see what comes out of this incident and how that crafts further training and perhaps policy of law enforcement.”

Dom Calicchio worked with this statement.