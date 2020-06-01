Officers joined protesters this weekend at George Floyd demonstrations across the country

In Houston, Floyd’s hometown , Police Chief Art Acevedo kneeled together with protesters. Acevedo informed CNN’s Don Lemon that he desires to supply a police escort for George Floyd’s physique as he returns to his hometown to be buried.

“It’s going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home,” Acevedo mentioned. “We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe.”

Acevedo has been embracing protesters and expressed his hope that the outrage over Floyd’s death would spark change.

“I think this is a watershed moment,” Acevedo mentioned. He hopes it is a signal of “meaningful reform” on how officers who use lethal power are handled.

In New York City , a police officer was seen taking a knee in entrance of a coronary heart drawn on a wall throughout a rally for Floyd close to Times Square Sunday.

In close by New Jersey, the Camden County Metro Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined demonstrators at the head of a march holding an indication that learn “Standing in Solidarity” to honor the motion and unfold a message of peace.

Social media customers praised the actions of the chief. Following the march, the division held a pop up block get together to work together with the group they serve.

Across the country, a whole line of officers was seen taking the knee as they confronted protesters in Spokane County, Washington. The attendees of the demonstration, billed as a protest in opposition to police brutality, cheered as the officers kneeled.

In Kansas City, Missouri, at least one protestor shook the hand of an officer deployed to a protest Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Quinton Lucas referred to as in the National Guard to assist quell demonstrations that bought uncontrolled Saturday evening.

Lucas mentioned that whereas some individuals had been there to protest peacefully, others broke home windows and raided outlets.

Eighty-five individuals had been arrested throughout protests Saturday, in accordance with Lucas.