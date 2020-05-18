Officers from Morrisville Police Department save deer stuck in mud hole

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Morrisville police stated they’re accustomed to saving ducklings from drains, however a deer in a mud hole was one for the books.

The division’s Facebook page stated an uncommon name got here in Saturday morning at Mason Farm Road and Fern Tree Court.

Officers discovered a deer that had been stuck in a mud hole. With some creativity and pallets, officers and the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department freed the deer.

MPD stated this was “just one of the many things that makes our jobs worth it.”