Office of Special Counsel confirms Trump can deliver convention speech from White House

The letter from Erica Hamrick, the deputy chief of the United States Hatch Act Unit, is available in reaction to a demand fromRep Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who’s the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, for an advisory viewpoint after Trump previously this month drifted the concept of providing his speech accepting the Republican election on White House premises. The letter was revealed in a press release fromRep James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is the ranking member on the committee.

“The President and Vice President are not covered by any of the provisions of the Hatch Act. Accordingly, the Hatch Act does not prohibit President Trump from delivering his RNC acceptance speech on White House grounds,” Hamrick composed.

“However, White House employees are covered by the Hatch Act, so there may be Hatch Act implications for those employees, depending on their level of involvement with the event and their position in the White House.”

Trump first entertained the notion of a White House speech in an interview with “Fox and Friends” previously this month, specifying, “Well, we are thinking about it. It would be easiest from the standpoint of security.”

“We are considering doing it from the White House since there’s no motion. It’s simple, and I believe it’s a gorgeous setting and we are believing …

