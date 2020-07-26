Office Chair, ZLHECTO Ergonomic Desk Chair with Adjustable Height and Lumbar Support, High Back Mesh Computer Chair with Flip up Armrests for Conference Room – 300lb Weight Capacity



WHY ZLHECTO OFFICE CHAIR ?

YOU’LL SIT SMARTER.

SUPPORT: Conforms to your body shape and evenly distributes your weight over the surface of the chair for ultimate support and customized comfort.

PRESSURE RELIEF: Conforms to body contours, reducing pressure points.

RESPONSIVENESS: Sensitive to body temperature and weight. Adjusts perfectly to your body contours and returns to its original shape every time.

CONSTRUCTION: Proprietary formula,the international SGS certified 3-stage gas rod and integrated base tray design, upholding the highest quality standards.

DURABILITY: Engineered to last for years, returning to its original shape, day after day and year after year.

Do you know that a good computer chair will MAKE YOUR HOME BIGGER?

This chair is designed with a 0°-90° swivel armrest:

When used, the distance can be adjusted from the table to make it more comfortable to sit.

When idle, push the chair into the bottom of the table to save space.

FEATURES

① Seat made with authentic original cotton cushion, healthier and more secure in line with environmental quality standards, no harm to health

② Mesh back with built-in lumbar support curve,5 cm adjustable lumbar support for different height requirements

③ The rounded corners of the chair make it no worry to bump even if the child is playing on the side

④ Tear resistant mesh, durable and easy clean

⑤ Designer nylon base with dual wheel casters

✌【PASSED BIFMA & HOLD UP TO 300LB】After 100,000 experiments, the seat surface is durable for 10 years, and the 360 degree rotation is durable for 10 years.An extra 4 cm heightened backrest, extra thick cushions and a thickened explosion-proof seat plate give you more comfort and double coverage.

✌【Responsive Material and Breathable Mesh Back】The ZLHECTO office chair utilizes primary cotton material, which intelligently responds to your body’s unique features. By perfectly supporting your weight, size, and even temperature, it will help you feel more comfortable in jobs that require extended sitting. Additionally, the chair features a mesh back that allows airflow to keep you cool.

✌【Easy Adjustments for Customized Comfort】This mesh task chair is built with adjustable height & 360°free rotation: 8 cm lift up and down,support shoulder & back relaxation. The adjustable lumbar support and armrest enhance ergonomics for customized comfort.

✌【Rolling Base for Easy Maneuverability】Designed with a sturdy nylon base, this adjustable computer chair can support up to 300 pounds over eight hours of continuous use. The rolling casters allow easy, smooth motion across your office floor. Suitable for any floor and no damage.

✌【Five-year Warranty, No After-sales Worry】We Guarantee our customers 100% satisfaction with our premium desk chair! If you're not satisfied with this executive chair, just email us and get a replacement or a full refund WITHNO EXCUSE!