Office Chair Leather, Mid Back Home Office Chair Bonded Leather Computer Swivel Task Desk Chair – White

Ergonomic Design – When you are spending more than 8 hours in an office, sitting in the same position, a good chair is very important. This executive bonded leather task chair offers comfort and support.

Adjustments – Simple pneumatic controls let you raise or lower your seat and rock back in your chair. Pulling out on the control handle, allows your chair to recline back, or sit forward and push the control handle in to tilt upright. The five-star chrome base and nylon casters are strong and durable for easy mobility across all surfaces.

Quality Upholstery – The executive office chair features high quality bonded leather that offers cooling and prevents heat build up, while the upholstery offers long lasting wear and use while looking slim and sleek in any environment.

Easy Installation – We provide you with installation instructions in the box. The instructions are very simple to follow, no extra tools and fittings required. This computer task chair can support up to 300 pounds.

Customer Service Team – We have a professional customer service team, so if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.