Office Chair, Ergonomic Desk Chair Computer Task Chair Mesh with Armrests Mid-Back for Home Office Conference Study Room, Gray



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 15:25:19 UTC – Details)



ORVEAY Office Chair Mesh Chair Computer Chair Desk Chair Task Chair Ergonomic Chair

Reliable Comfort:

Our desk chair using high-density sponge cushion, more flexible, office chair with a middle back design, can provide good lumbar support.

The computer chair uses a highly breathable mesh back to make you feel comfortable.

Solid and Durable:

With a 5-star heavy-duty base, this mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs.

Equipped with 360-degree swivel wheels, running smoothly on floors.

Suitable for Various Occasions:

No matter you’re in the office, at your home, in a conference, or playing gaming, our mesh chair is a comfortable, stylish, and functional addition.

It is a good choice to add one of our computer chairs in your office or put a desk chair in your home/activity room.

No-Risk Order:

We believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month sales service. Free replacements for non-human damaged parts within 18 months after purchase, and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

Please contact us if the chair has any problems. Go to your order find Contact Seller, we will reply to you within 14 hours.

Notes:

We strongly recommend reading the user manual before starting to assemble.

Assembly tools are included.

Product Specifications:

Backrest size: 18.11*19.49*0.98 in

Cushion size: 19.29*18.31*2.36 in

Cushion width: 19.29 in

Cushion depth: 16.14 in

Chair back width: 17.71 in

Back height: 18.11 in

Seat height: 17.92/21.65 in

What’s in the Box

1 office chair

1 Set of assembly tools

1 User manual

Ergonomic Design – This office chair is designed with human-oriented construction, which effectively withstands the pressure of the cervical vertebra, make sure you can sit at the chair for long time without pain for your vertebral.

Comfortable Chair – With the lumbar support, the foam cushion seat, the mesh breathable middle back, the armrest flexibility, all of these construction allow your body molds perfectly to your chair and offer you a comfortable seat no matter at home or in the office.

Easy Recline and Adjustable Height – You can recline the back of this task chair, 125 degrees allowed. Up and down to level this mesh chair easily, you can choose the height ( Lowest height: 17.92 inches, Highest Height: 21.65 inches) you need.

Durable Base and Casters – Our desk chair adopts a stable star base and equipped it with 5pcs 360-degree swivel wheels, ensuring fluent smooth and quick movement and keeping up your quick pace of work. This computer chair can stand about 270lbs.

Simple Installation – Our task chair comes ready to assemble, with all the hardware and necessary tools. You can build it up only about 15 minutes following the pack instruction.