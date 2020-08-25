Office Chair Desk Chair Computer Chair Ergonomic Executive Swivel Rolling Task Chair for Back Support,2 Pack



Price: $124.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 04:46:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Ventilated Nylon Lumbar Support

Comfortable Ergonomic mesh office chair with nylon Lumbar Support to provide exceptional support.

Breathable Comfortable Wide Seat

Mesh office chair have durable breathable mesh seat allows air to circulate to keep you cool while working, gaming, relax.

Ergonomic Armrest

Ergonomic armrests are designed to eliminate your fatigue, you can put your arms on the armrest to take a break, it can also save space for you.

Adjustable Height

Office chair Explosion-proof tray with the handle wheel you can adjustable the sitting feeling and height of ergonomic chair, gives you comfortable and safety.

Office chair



Commercial Gas Lift

Computer chair with commercial gas lift, pass the tests, more safety!

Solid & Stable

Office chair have heavy-duty metal base, great stability and mobility. Office chair maximum capacity up to 250 lbs, and the base has 2500lbs.

360 Degree Swivel & Casters

Office chair have 360 degree caster for multitasking convenience, and its allowed for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another again.

Simple Installation



The office chair is very simple to install, follow the instruction use all necessary tools, you can finish the office chair in about 15 minutes.

Our office chair can satisfy all your daily needs. The highly ventilated mesh back will keep you from getting stuffy when you are using it for a long time. The soft and moderate sponge cushion will fit into your sitting position for a long time. The back and armrest of the office chair are ergonomically designed so that you won’t feel tired even after a long period of work. The bottom of the desk chair is equipped with a tension adjusting knob to provide a certain degree of tilt so that you can relax after work. The adjusting lever can help you adjust the height of the seat so that the chair can reach your ideal height. Our computer chairs are suitable for all kinds of occasions, besides office, sitting in our chairs for video games is also a very good choice.

Feature

New office chair style, beautiful generous and strong practicability

This office chair has an extremely comfortable nylon mesh back that supports back.

Size and look makes the desk chair ideal for any conference room or office seating, the back executive styling to make you feel relax.

The computer desk chair with heavy-duty metal base and arms supports are an attractive contrast to the black finish, with lock height control.

360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

All accessories are passed BIFMA test.

