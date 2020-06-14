Off The Court: Stacey Francis keen to rediscover confidence with West Coast Fever | Netball News





The defender joined the team for the latest bout of Off The Court

After feeling “dissatisfied” with her own performances for West Coast Fever last season, Stacey Francis is determined to show her worth when Suncorp Super Netball returns on August 1.

The 32-year-old defender, who has been playing elite level netball since 2005, joined the Off The Court team from Perth, following the news that Suncorp Super Netball now features a definitive start date because of its 2020 season.

Francis has spent the lockdown period in Australia and throughout her time at Fever, has used the medium of ‘Let’s Be Frank’ posts on the club’s internet site to document all areas of their seasons and her very own feelings.

She doesn’t shy from what some may describe as, ‘the tough stuff’. Instead, Francis writes openly and lets people read her thought processes and conclusions.

“Although I don’t consciously think about it, I’m driven by my perfection and for things to ‘be right’ which often implies that even when I’m excelling, I spend little if any time celebrating achievements.

“Instead, I adjust my targets and expectations towards something new and challenging,” Francis said throughout her ‘Reflections about 2019’ post, published on September 22, 2019.

After sharing that the pre-season leading up to last year’s Suncorp Super Netball campaign, caused her to question herself, she continued to describe how things felt in 2019.

“The season started, and, for me, I established very quickly that things were going to be a huge uphill climb,” she said.

“As soon as I mentally opened the door a fraction, self-doubt flooded in… What was I missing? Was I still capable of playing at SSN level? Had I peaked and missed it? Was I being phased out? Why was everything such hard work?”

As a reader, you can have the pressure such thoughts would put on anyone, let alone an expert athlete who’s taking to court with her team-mates every week.

However, a quote discussed Francis helped a lightbulb to flicker in her head and much more positive thoughts to spin off it. She started to over come “her funk”, as she called it and looked towards a new route.

Francis excelled back in an England dress

With the introduction of Jess Thirlby as England’s new head coach, Francis put her hand up for Roses’ duty at the end of 2019 and her performances in South Africa and at the Vitality Nations Cup turned heads.

In both campaigns her experience paid dividends and her match-winning interception secured third position in the Nations Cup. Francis, as always, played with heart and determination but also, with an element of freedom.

Back in Perth in a brand new calendar year, West Coast Fever’s 2020 pre-season was proving to be considered a productive one. However, like all netball, it was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francis, and every netballer across the globe, lost the security of a standard daily training routine. Alongside wondering what might happen with the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) season, she was almost 10,000 miles away from her fiancée and trying to process the thing that was going on in the world.

She continued to share her feelings through ‘Let’s Be Frank’ articles as well as took to posting her daily gratitudes on social networking.

On May 31 the announcement was made that Australia’s professional league will start its 2020 season on August 1 and Francis’ summed up her feelings in a single word.

“Relief,” she said to Sky Sports’ Off The Court.

“It’s been really hard. It was a great relief to hear that the league was coming back and I know that everybody’s incredibly excited.”

Weekly calls were area of the process of keeping all SSN players informed about the league’s progress. Although they did not always bring positive news, sometimes pay cuts were the topic of your day, they did provide ongoing updates.

“Although Suncorp is definitely the most readily useful league on the planet in terms of the amount of competition and the players that you will find here, netball continues to be a young and immature sport.

“We don’t have the thousands and thousands of dollars a large number of other sports have been able to throw at the pandemic to solve problems, so there is a very healthier and continued relationship and dialogue between your Players’ Association and Suncorp.

“It made sure that the players are being looked after, and also that we were being made aware of how important it was for us to make compromises and sacrifices in order for the sport can come back.”

The new fixture list for the 2020 season has been finalised

The compromises Francis refers to did include pay cuts to be able to help secure your competitors. Now, that’s been done and Australia continues to emerge out of its COVID-19 lockdowns, the defender’s attention can turn fully to being back on a court again.

“I’m so desperate to play,” she said.

“I felt very dissatisfied with my season for Fever a year ago. I was keen to get reacquainted with England and hopefully for that to be considered a turning of the page to locate a renewed passion, a different challenge and remember a bit of my own, personal netball identity.

“There are a few compromises that you have to make to play in an Australian team, in a completely different league. So, this season I was just so enthused to simply take some of the success that I’d had with England and bring it right back to Fever.

“I want to tell them that I’m worthy of being here and [that I am] among the best defenders in the competition,” she added.

“It’s exciting that I’m hopefully going to get a chance to accomplish that and to bring even more success like we had several seasons ago. Plus, [get back] the same level of confidence behind my performances that I originally arrived here with four years back.”

From Francis’ description of her personality throughout her ‘Let’s Be Frank’ posts last season, and from her personal goals for 2020, it’s clear that she expects a great deal of herself.

However, after taking in her more recent written articles and social media posts, there are indications that she’s working off a different base to 2019. The ‘doubt’ which she discussed, may possibly still be present but does not appear to be this kind of loud voice.

Equally, she’s been boosted by the work that West Coast Fever placed on court in front of their enforced pause in play.

“We had a really good pre-season ahead of the pandemic came. We’ve been really lucky in that, even though our training has been disrupted, it has been really to a minimum.

“Confidence is high, we have been working hard behind the scenes and we’re an exciting mixture of youth and experience.”

Neither Francis or her team-mates know who their first opponents will be once the season recommences. But, the truth that they have the ability to reunite to court, when the others across the world usually do not, is something they will be grateful for and can grasp with both hands.