Off The Court: Nat Medhurst talks ’embarrassing’ two-point shot line, a potential return and reviews | Netball News

Nat Medhurst, the Collingwood Magpies and Australian Diamonds goal-attack, signs up with Off The Court to go over a potential return, the ’em barrassing’ two-point shot line and a season sneak peek that’s triggered extensive outcry.

Medhurst connected in with Caroline Barker and Tamsin Greenway from her house in Australia throughout a time-out from caring for her boy, Edison Butler, who was born upon July 7.

COVID-19, and the reality that occurrences of it have actually increased in some parts of Australia, indicates that it continues to be a tough time for all in the nation. Friends and household of both Medhurst and her partner, have not had the ability to hold their boy yet.

However, with the stoic nature that she constantly reveals on court, the netballer is taking the existing ‘regular’ in her stride and might even be going back to the Collingwood Magpies prior to the term is out.

“Well on the back of COVID-19, it’s opened a little window of chance for me to possibly play this season … I opted for my very first ‘run’ today, it was really a quite sluggish jog!

“I’m trying to see if I could possibly get up to Queensland to potentially play the back end of the season. I always thought that this was potentially my last year, and I still don’t really know. We’ll wait and see.”

Like everybody, Medhurst, is preparing to take in the postponed start of the Super Netball season in Australia and has actually been processing the news about the brand-new ‘Super Shot’ guideline.

The Super Shot is the chance to score 2 objectives by shooting from a designated zone within the circle in the last 5 minutes of a quarter and after seeing the zone face to face, she has some strong ideas about it.

“If you saw what is considered the two-point shot line, it’s really humiliating for shooters. It’s that close and make a little a mockery of it being considered deserving of 2 points.

“When I saw it and rocked as much as a training session with the women, I stated: ‘Is that it?’ It’s incredible. I simply believed that’s unworthy a two-point shot, it’s actually half the circle.

“We understand that talking with umpires, they have actually discovered it rather hard in regards to how they are going to umpire and moderate it.

“There are a great deal of aspects around executing the two-point shot that weren’t actually thought about and the reality that we have not trialled it anywhere …

” I understand that individuals enjoy the buzz of FAST5 however that format of the video game is extremely various. That’s more to do with the environment that’s developed around FAST5 for the fans, which requires to be brought into netball over here.

“My other concern is how messy the game is. I find FAST5 horrible to watch! It’s an incredibly messy, messy game off the back of people trying to pick up two and three-point shots. Time will tell as to how it all plays out…”

Two and a half stars and this evaluation. It’s strange recalling at how ladies’s sport was represented all the method back in … well today. https://t.co/QEb3QBHmCX — Titus O’Reily (@Titus OReily)July 26, 2020

The other thing which Medhurst and the netballing world have actually been absorbing today was a ‘sneak peek’ of the season which was printed prior to Round One beginning on Saturday.

“It’s a joke. It’s quite embarrassing,” Medhurst stated.

“They’re discussing video games which have not even took place yet and to still describe us as ‘schoolgirls’ and ‘glamour’ and that side of things … I’d like to believe that netball and ladies’s sport in basic has actually moved past being considered that sort of stereotype.

“All of the players were in absolute uproar about it and just could not believe it. As athletes, we know how hard we work and the physicality of our game – it’s far from glamourous.”

Medhurst likewise understands that netball’s position in the sporting landscape requires to be strengthened, both in Australia and all over the world. In order to do that, she thinks that the rhetoric around the sport is among the important things which requires to alter.

“I think netball, in particular, we do always tend to play a really clean-cut sort of image. We need to get down to the nitty gritty of athletes and what it is that we go through and what it’s like to make it more appealing,” she stated.

“We require to produce a phenomenon around our sport so that fans and the media really do discover it actually engaging and make it actually, actually appealing.

The Magpies will deal with the Vixens in Round One of Super Netball

“Appealing, not just for young kids however likewise for grownups too. I believe [adults are] a huge target audience which netball and ladies’s sport actually requires to attempt and target a lot more difficult than we have actually performed in the past.

“The athleticism, the ferociousness, I think that netball is still tainted with being a ‘non-contact’ sport and you can’t go near anyone. We need to show stories around that and show the work rate of the athletes trying to be the best they can be.”

Those stories have actually been quite a part of the Australian clubs’ actions to the 2-and-a- half star sneak peek and their gamers’ individual actions too.

Alongside their package partner, the Melbourne Vixens published a video reaction on social networks which begins with the words” absolutely nothing glamourous here’ while Chelsea Pitman, Adelaide Thunderbirds’ co-captain, implored everybody in Australia to come to a video game and learn that it’s not a ‘fluffy, female sport’.

Suncorp Super Netball’s path to Round One has actually not been a simple one. But on Saturday and Sunday, 8 groups will bring to justice and Medhurst will be keeping a close eye on them all, simply in case she does return herself later on in the year.

Watch the newest episode of Off The Court with Caroline Barker, Tamsin Greenway and Nat Medhurst on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and likewise see the ANZ Premiership advancing Saturday at 6am.