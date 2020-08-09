Off-duty officer injured at a Birmingham club shooting where one person has died, police say

In addition to the officer, 4 others were injured, statedSgt Rodarius Mauldin, representative for the Birmingham PoliceDepartment He did not provide information on their conditions however stated the officer suffered injuries that are not lethal.

At the time of the shooting, the off-duty officer was going to the club called the # 1 Stunnas Motorcycle Club inBirmingham

.

Police reacted to a call of a person shot prior to midnight Saturday and discovered numerous individuals struggling with gunshot injuries. An run-in happened prior to the shooting took place, Mauldin informed the media.

No one is presently in custody and there are no suspects, the representative stated.