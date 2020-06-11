Off-duty LAPD officer violated policy in shooting of intellectually disabled man, commission says

Sanchez reportedly fell to the floor thinking he had been shot and withdrew his weapon, fatally shooting French and seriously injuring his parents have been behind him.

Sanchez, a seven-year veteran of the LAPD, fired 10 rounds at French. He struck French four times in the back and shoulder, his mother once in the stomach, and his father once in the back, Corona Police Chief George Johnstone said.

French had hit Sanchez with his hand.

The commission voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of Los Angeles Police Chef Michael Moore’s recommendation that Sanchez withdrew his weapon improperly and used deadly force.

The case is now as much as Moore, according to FOX 11. Some in the commission meeting said that he should be fired.

Sanchez has been stripped of his police duties and is working at home.

“The decisions and actions of this officer cannot be justified and are inconsistent with the Department’s core values, training and expectations of every member of this organization,” Moore said in a statement while expressing “profound regret” to Sanchez’s family, based on the Los Angeles Times.

Moore’s report said Sanchez should have determined if he’d actually been shot before that he withdrew his weapon and that he should have tried to deescalate the situation.

Sanchez’s lawyer said he “had no choice but to use deadly force,” saying he lost consciousness shortly and woke up together with his 18-month-old son crying close to him. He said that he thought he’d been shot when that he was struck in the top and believed French was still threatening his family with a gun.

French’s family said that he suffered from schizophrenia and have been taken off his medication because of health issues, which might have caused him to lash out, the family attorney said this past year.

Last September, a federal grand jury on declined to create charges against Sanchez.

“I believe that he believed at that moment that he was shot,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said in a news conference Wednesday upon making the announcement that there will be no charges.

French’s parents filed a lawsuit contrary to the city late last year over Sanchez’s actions. Both have undergone several for their injuries sustained in the shooting, their attorney, David Galipo said, based on the Times.

“They’re obviously disappointed there was no criminal prosecution, especially now with what’s going on across the country with other cases they see,” Galipo said. “At least with some, like George Floyd, there is going to be a prosecution. Many families are wondering, ‘Why not in my case?’”

When the lawsuit was filed, Galipo said if anybody besides a police officer had fired 10 shots inside a Costco, killing somebody, “they would’ve been arrested and charged with murder.”

