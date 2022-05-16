One of the first canals of Yerevan (Dalma Canal) was built on the rocks of the right bank of the present-day Hrazdan River in historic Ildarun three thousand years ago.

“Thousands of years ago, a canal was built near the Hrazdan River, turning a deserted, arid area into a forest, which has already made it possible to live,” said Ruzanna Ghazaryan, head of the Dalma-Sona Educational, Cultural, Social and Environmental Foundation.

The length of the canal is about 6.5 km. The Urartians built two rock-cut tunnels to bring water to the gardens quickly and without loss. The canal has been repaired several times over the years. The Urartian trace is still left in a part of the tunnel.

“They are very interesting engineering structures. The Urartian masters were able to calculate և the beginning point և the end point. In order not to deal with large rock sections, they chose the sections where the cracks are divided into small blocks. One part was removed, then gradually the others. “There were no rock-cut tools here, they were quietly disconnected by lingering,” said Smbat Davtyan, a member of the Center for Psychology NGO.

“Today, traces of the historic canal in the Dalma area have been destroyed. The canal outlet, located in the Dalma Gardens area, is now under construction. It will no longer continue as a canal, the water will flow through a pipe. There is also a painful problem: sewage is dumped, garbage is dumped. “While this can be a very important object in terms of organizing recreation,” said Marie Chakryan, President of the Public Awareness Monitoring Center NGO.

The canal is regularly repaired throughout the year, but the unique historical and cultural monument needs special attention and care. A few meters of the canal passes through the area of ​​Tumanyan Park, but few people know about it. The posted sign has also disappeared.

It originates from Lake Yerevan in BC. Umeshin Canal, built in the 7th century. It supplies irrigation water to nearby villages in Vagharshapat.

“The canal started to irrigate the plains of Zvartnots from the Hrazdan River in Ildarun. “After the construction of Lake Yeryanyan, that part of the canal was reconstructed and shortened by about 1 km,” Smbat Davtyan notes.

Umeshini is the only canal that has a birth certificate. It was found in 1893 during the excavations of Zvartnots.

“When excavations began in this area, the first cuneiform inscription we inherited from King Rusa II of Urartu was discovered. Rusa wrote that she inherited from her father a state that was weakened by the wars, but intends to strengthen it. “He wrote about the construction of canals, wrote that thanks to that canal, this whole deserted area was irrigated, gardens were established, castles were built,” says Marine Malkhasyan, a tour guide at the Zvartnots Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum.

4 canals used to pass through the territory of Yerevan: Dalma, Umeshin, Abu Hayat, Mamri. The last two, unfortunately, were mostly destroyed during the construction of the city; It is still possible to save a small part of the Mamr canal by getting rid of construction debris.

The canals of Yerevan are the veins of the city and our history, which must not only be preserved, but also popularized as an Armenian and world historical and cultural heritage.

Yerevan Municipality