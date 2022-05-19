"Of course, I am not a war journalist, but this is not just a job." Lika |: Morning

Lika’s diary was inhabited by various and interesting heroes: brave women of Stepanakert, fairy-tale fish and diplomats shouting “blah blah blah”

“Our house was not renovated after the war. I asked my grandmother why we were not repairing it. He was saying. “Let’s repair in fear, not to suffer so much, to give money, in the end another bomb was dropped, a house was destroyed. I did not understand what he was afraid of, I did not see the face of war,” the journalist begins his diary.

Lika Zakaryan’s “Diary from the Invisible War. 44 days “book-album. The publishers are Karin Hovhannisyan and Alek Muhibyan. It is dedicated to the people of Artsakh.

Karin Hovhannisyan writes about the author, journalist, photographer and writer Lika Zakaryan of the “CivilNet” Armenian media company. “Lika did not show false objectivity. Eventually, his brother and cousin were at the forefront, and his mother cared for the wounded soldiers in the hospital. Instead, he was resolutely honest. He freely expressed his thoughts and feelings, wrote the stories of the war and published them every day on CivilNet. Lika’s diary was inhabited by various and interesting heroes: brave women of Stepanakert, fairy-tale fish and diplomats shouting “blah blah blah”. But there were also playing fears and alarms. “Lika realized that this war could turn into genocide at any moment.”

The first post of the blog begins. “It simply came to our notice then. “We woke up to the sound of an explosion in Stepanakert today.”

Lika presented every day what happened. Here is an excerpt from his chronology. “Today we visited those who remained in the basements of Artsakh. This is a separate topic that deserves more words. Women, children, the elderly, who have no place to eat or wash. And the basements are cold, dark and sad. ”

And against this background, “We wandered in the city. Only cleanliness remains from clean and lively Stepanakert. It seems like a lifeless city, especially if we did not know that there were still children in the basements of the city. ”

As an eyewitness, Lika describes in detail the feelings of the people of the war, the pain in the back. “Imagine thirty-five to forty people living in a basement. Each of them has a relative on the front line who does not call. Going crazy with anxiety is not that difficult. Everyone is out of their comfort zone and living in chaos without having any idea when it will all end. And here is the only way out – to give in and endure each other, not to get angry and grumble… It is a scientifically proven fact that hugging really helps to calm people down. Very often during interviews, people get excited, cry, laugh… Sometimes I want to throw away the camera, the questionnaire and just hug them. That’s what I do. “

2020 October 3: Lika describes how people go to church: “The basement of the church is a refuge for those who choose to stay,” he writes, and then “They go up to pray and go down to live.”

Extremely moving stories follow one another, and that’s the face of the war. Lika tells the story of a sixteen-year-old boy whose father, brother are on the battlefield, his mother is ill, and he takes refuge in Yerevan and finds a job, a workshop, where coffins are made. “I do not know how I will continue to live with this information,” he wrote.

The description of the last day of the war seems to be for each of the people of Artsakh. is general. “Who am I, a citizen of the country? Where will I live… I no longer have the answers to these questions. I understand that there is a corridor between Armenia and Artsakh through Karvachar, but the men in suits decided to present it to the Azerbaijanis on November 15. “Meanwhile, the other road through Shushi is closed.”

The blog is accompanied by eloquent photos.

Ruzan MINASYAN

“Aravot” daily

18.05.2022: