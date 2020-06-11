Of course Grado’s Hemp headphones cost $420

Grado is not any stranger to building headphones out of weird and wonderful materials. Alongside its regular excellent-sounding pairs, it’s made limited editions out of whiskey barrels (with design help from Elijah Wood no less), wood from a yoghurt mill, and even the pistons of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Now, it’s turning its attention to hemp, using it to make a pair of Hemp Headphone Limited Edition cans costing, watch for it, $420.

Puns are like farts: funny to make, potentially tragic to get. “To be blunt,” Grado says, the headphones were a “joint effort.” “Fine rolled,” they’re a “slow burn” that you appreciate more as you listen. To anybody who discovered my own pun-laden take on a current Animal Crossing update — I am sorry.

Anyway, based on Grado you can find good reasons to construct headphones out of hemp. The highly compressed wood apparently plays a role in a fuller sound, and the company says it’s specifically tuned its drivers to complement the material. There’s also some more old-fashioned maple inside as well, which Grado says balances out the sound signature.

Otherwise the limited edition headphones employ a similar design to the remainder of Grado’s lineup. The wired headphones are open-back, which means they ought to offer a more open sound (at the cost of leaking audio in to your surroundings). And they’re handmade in Brooklyn, such as the rest of the company’s lineup.

Grado isn’t the first company to have used hemp in its headphones. House of Marley, which attempts to utilize responsibly-sourced materials in its products, uses reclaimed hemp in the fabric used across its products, including its headphones.

Grado’s limited edition Hemp Headphone is available to pre-order from its site now.