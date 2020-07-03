The Mount Rushmore state, South Dakota, will not be as defectively hit by the virus the maximum amount of of other heartland. But it only takes one infected person in what exactly is expected to be described as a big crowd to seed new outbreaks.

The President loves a large show and bigger crowds. On Saturday, he’ll host his 2nd “ Salute to America ” festival in Washington, complete with still another massive fireworks display. Last year, his demand for flypasts and military hardware modeled on France’s Bastille Day parade doubled the expense of the event to $13 million. Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked citizens to remain home watching the show on TELEVISION — nevertheless the temptation will soon be great for many. The city’s subway system is already bracing for crammed trains.

It’s still another public health nightmare. But Trump is desperate to place himself at the center of a celebration, four months from Election Day. And it will require more than the worst pandemic in a hundred years to get in his way.

‘I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive ability to the cognitive ability of the person I’m running against’

Now both of the men running for the office people President are questioning the other’s wits. After months of Trump’s campaign describing former Vice President Joe Biden as “sleepy” and incoherent, a Fox News reporter this week asked Biden whether he had been tested for cognitive decline. “All you’ve got to do is watch me,” Biden responded, “ And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive ability to the cognitive ability of the man I’m running against .”

BoJo and FDR

Trump isn’t the only world leader basking in reflected presidential greatness. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who emulated his hero Winston Churchill by reaching 10 Downing Street, is now invoking the other half World War II’s dynamic democratic duo — US President Franklin Roosevelt.

With Britain in threat of posting its worst-ever unemployment figures, Johnson is promising a huge government investment program modeled on FDR’s New Deal , which put America back to work in the 1930s and nurtured the welfare state. It’s an intriguing comparison, not least because of Johnson’s audacity in comparing himself to the wheelchair-using Democratic Party giant who beat the Great Depression and crushed Nazism.

To start, Johnson’s proposed plan — worth 5 billion pounds, or 6.24 billion dollars — is tiny weighed against Roosevelt’s vast public works programs. But it’s still daring: Johnson’s Conservative Party remains in the shadow of Margaret Thatcher, whose unbridled capitalism was the antithesis of FDR’s government spending sprees. And Johnson has yet to reveal if he’ll raise taxes to pay for his infrastructure investments, as FDR did. His flirtation with Roosevelt can also be a hint that despite his populist style, flamboyant rhetoric and fervent support for Brexit, Johnson is really a more old-fashioned and moderate politician than Trump — to whom he’s frequently compared.