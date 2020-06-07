Odsonne Edouard in talks with Celtic over new contract, says Neil Lennon | Football News





Celtic are in talks with striker Odsonne Edouard over a new contract, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has couple of years remaining on his current deal at Celtic Park but has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Leicester potential suitors for the Frenchman.

Edouard finished as top scorer in the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season with 22 goals in 27 games, as Celtic claimed a ninth consecutive league title.

Lennon understands the speculation surrounding Edouard’s future but is confident the club can convince him to remain.

“There are discussions at the minute with his representatives,” said Lennon, after being named William Hill Scottish Football Writers Manager of the Year.

“Ultimately he’s a person we want around. He’s an incredible player. He’s really blossomed over the final couple of seasons.

“He had an outstanding season in 2010 and we should keep him. It’s as simple as that. We’re doing every thing we can to help keep him here for at the least another season anyway.

“I think he is [happy]. I think he is got an incredible relationship undoubtedly with me and my backroom team and his team-mates.

“You can easily see how much the supporters appreciate him aswell. I think that’s reciprocated.

“He’s grown into a top-class striker. Of course there is going to be speculation around a player of that quality. But we’re comfortable at the minute with the position we’re in with him.”

‘Forster’s future depends upon Southampton’

Lennon is also keen to retain goalkeeper Fraser Forster for another season.

The England international returned to Celtic in August on a season-long loan from Southampton but is due to go back to St Mary’s this summer.

Lennon is also keen to keep goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who spent last season on loan at Celtic from Southampton

“It will be down to Southampton but it is certainly an avenue that we would like to pursue,” added Lennon.

“Every club is in the exact same position really.

“In terms of dialogue I am not aware of that. If we could get some sort of encouragement on that front we will definitely speak to them.”