Odsonne Edouard confident he can fire Celtic to ‘historic’ 10th straight title | Football News

Odsonne Edouard has set his sights on doing more damage to Rangers and firing Celtic to history.

Edouard hit 28 goals for Celtic last season as they equalled a Scottish record by sealing a ninth consecutive title win.

The French striker’s future has been the main topic of speculation following his impressive form, which includes seen him named Celtic’s player of the year.

But the 22-year-old is concentrated on helping Celtic reach their long-held target.

“Every season we want to win the title,” he told Celtic TV. “This year is nine in-a-row, and next year I hope it’s 10 in-a-row. This will soon be historic for the club.

“It’s extremely important for the club, for the fans, for the team, for many of the staff. We now need to return to work with next season, and I really hope that we can win this title for 10 in-a-row.

“As for season highlights, the target at Ibrox back in September is certainly one of my most readily useful goals of the season, scored in an essential game.

“I’m happy about that, and now I want go back to working hard, to try and score again against Rangers.”

Celtic return to training on Thursday, if the suspension of most Scottish football activity is lifted for Premiership first-team squads only.

Edouard said: “I’ve worked hard throughout lockdown. Working alone is not easy, but I’ve kept my fitness up and I look forward to getting back to training.”