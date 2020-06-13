Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker voted Scottish Footballer Writers’ Association Player of the Year | Football News





Odsonne Edouard was the Premiership’s top goalscorer last season

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been voted the Scottish Footballer Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old scored 28 goals as Celtic won a record-equalling ninth Scottish Premiership title in a row, and was also named the club’s Player of the Year.

Edouard becomes the seventh successive Celtic player to win the SFWA award, beating off competition from team-mate Callum McGregor, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

The former France U21 international’s future has been the subject of speculation following his impressive form, but Celtic have opened talks on a new deal and Edouard is focused on helping the club win a record 10th consecutive league title.

“This year is nine in-a-row, and next year I hope it is 10 in-a-row,” that he said. “This will be historic for the club.

“It’s very important for the club, for the fans, for the team, for all of the staff. We now need to go back to work for next season, and I hope that we can win this title for 10 in-a-row.”

Celtic returned to training on Thursday, when the suspension of all Scottish football activity was lifted for Premiership first-team squads.

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is placed to start in August as an ingredient of a brand new deal with Sky Sports that may include ‘virtual season tickets’ for top-flight clubs.