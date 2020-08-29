‘Odisha set to implement legacy programme to boost women’s football’, says Vishal Dev

Three more FIFA standard pitches are being set up in Odisha to supplement the current infrastructure…

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is one of the five venues of the upcoming FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup that is set to be held in India in February 2021.

Preparations are in full swing and Odisha’s Commissioner-cum-Sports-Secretary Vishal Dev has stated that the infrastructure in the state will be ready by the end of September.

“It is our privilege to be a part of the upcoming FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup. Our preparations are on track. The main pitch at the Kalinga Stadium is ready. We are creating three new FIFA standard pitches in the city. The idea is to provide the best infrastructure and training facilities for the participants.

“We have four practice pitches and we have another synthetic football turf that is coming up. We will be hosting eight matches including a quarterfinal and a semifinal of the tournament. We hope to be ready by the end of September,” said Dev during a webinar hosted by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

He also spoke at length about FIFA Women’s World Cup legacy programme which will focus on identifying and nurturing young footballers from the state. FIFA will be the technical partner for the programme, alongside the All India…