Odion Ighalo vows to take Man Utd ‘higher and higher’ | Football News





Odion Ighalo is ready to keep at Old Trafford till January 31, 2021

Odion Ighalo has vowed to do no matter he can to take Manchester United “higher and higher” after his mortgage from Shanghai Shenhua was prolonged.

The Nigerian striker is ready to keep at Old Trafford till January 31, 2021 after United struck a brand new take care of his guardian membership in China.

Ighalo initially joined United in a Deadline Day transfer in January and scored 4 occasions in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

“I’m really happy,” Ighalo mentioned. “It’s a dream for me to be right here. I’m buzzing and prepared to go. Since the primary day I arrived, I made it clear that I wished no matter it takes to proceed that work.

“Like I’ve mentioned, since I used to be younger, I’ve been supporting this membership and enjoying for it’s a dream. Now I’ve prolonged my mortgage, it makes it extra even clear and I’m dedicated as I do know, in my head, I’m right here till January ending.

“I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher.”

Shenhua’s unique stance was that they might solely agree to lengthen Ighalo’s mortgage if an obligation to purchase was integrated into the deal, with the previous Watford striker seemingly to price upwards of £20m.

However, with border restrictions probably stopping Ighalo from returning to China in time for the brand new season, the membership softened their stance and allowed him to lengthen his keep within the Premier League.

Ighalo revealed that the United squad are getting nearer to match health forward of the June 17 restart, and additionally admitted that coaching in the course of the lockdown has been “strange” for the gamers.

“I’m getting better and better every day,” he instructed the membership’s web site. “We have been coaching collectively the previous two weeks now, so it is getting shut to the sport. The sharpness is coming, the health is coming and every little thing goes effectively.

“It’s been unusual, you realize, as a result of you’ve gotten to keep two metres aside to speak to your team-mates. Sometimes, you want to get shut to give them some indicators however now it is two metres and it is form of unusual.

“But this is what we have to do for us to be safe and for the game to go on. We are ready to do it and we’re happy to do it. Everybody is looking good. Running, working hard and playing football. Little two-a-sides and doing some ball work.

“Everyone is getting higher and higher. Everyone is again, even Paul is again coaching usually and Rashy is again coaching as regular. Everyone is coaching usually and coaching full and all that, so the squad is full and everybody is prepared, I feel.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again. I’m really looking forward to it. We’re working hard and I believe we’re going to do great.”