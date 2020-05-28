Odion Ighalo: Shanghai Shenhua open to Manchester United keeping striker until January | Football News





Ighalo has scored 4 objectives in eight video games for United

Shanghai Shenhua are open to permitting Odion Ighalo to stay at Manchester United until January.

United stay in talks with the Chinese membership about extending Ighalo’s mortgage which at present ends on Sunday.

Border restrictions could forestall Ighalo from returning to China in time for the beginning of the brand new season in June. If he cannot return, the membership will look to usher in a brief alternative.

Shanghai Shenhua’s authentic stance was that they might solely agree to lengthen his mortgage if an obligation to purchase was integrated into the deal. Ighalo can be seemingly to price upwards of £20m.

It is now thought Shanghai Shenhua will count on Ighalo to signal a brand new contract with them as a situation of him being allowed to lengthen his keep at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has remained optimistic a deal will be accomplished to maintain Ighalo at Old Trafford

Ighalo’s present deal in China is up in December 2022. The supply on the desk is value £400,000 per week and would run until December 2024.

The striker joined United within the January window and scored 4 objectives in eight video games earlier than the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic