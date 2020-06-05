Odion Ighalo on racism: Manchester United striker ready to walk off if he gets abused again | Football News



















0:54



Odion Ighalo says he has ignored racism up to now, however will deal with it otherwise if it happens again

Odion Ighalo says he has ignored racism up to now, however will deal with it otherwise if it happens again

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is ready to walk off the pitch if he is racially abused again in his profession, after revealing he was referred to as “all sorts of names” by an opposition participant in China.

Ighalo reported the abuse to the Chinese FA however after no motion was taken he determined to “let it go”.

The 30-year-old, who has referred to as for “justice to be done” following George Floyd’s loss of life in US police custody, now says he can be ready to take additional motion ought to he be subjected to racist abuse on the soccer pitch.

“If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do, but if they don’t take action about it then I’m going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world,” he informed Sky Sports News.

“In one sport in China I obtained referred to as all kinds of names and after the sport, I did not shake his hand. I walked straight into the dressing room, I used to be indignant, I reported it to the FA.

“I didn’t press forward with it, I just let it go because I’m just this kind of guy. I don’t like to drag issues out. But I don’t think it should be condoned in any country.”

Global protests have been ongoing since Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, died when a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

It has sparked tributes and messages of defiance throughout the sporting world. On Monday, Liverpool turned the primary Premier League aspect to take a knee in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion. England and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings joined protests in Birmingham on Thursday.

We ought to struggle for humanity not colors. Odion Ighalo

“Nobody should condone racism,” mentioned Ighalo. “We are all human. Despite the color of our pores and skin, we’re all the identical, we dwell in the identical world, the identical life.

“I do not condone racism, however on the identical time, I do not condone riots.

“It didn’t start today, it’s not going to end today. It’s going to take time. We are hoping this situation can change the narrative and make it more limited. It’s going to reduce it to a minimum.

“We are preventing now in order that for the subsequent technology it will likely be lower off, lastly.

“We have to start from the younger generation, educate them, let them see that all humans are the same. We should fight for humanity not colours.”