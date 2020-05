Manchester United are yet to make an offer to Shanghai Shenhua for Odion Ighalo, together with his present mortgage deal due to expire on Sunday.

United stay in discussions to prolong Ighalo’s keep however Shanghai Shenhua will solely enable him to stay at Old Trafford if United signal him completely – in a deal anticipated to be in extra of £20m – or they strike a recent mortgage deal that includes an obligation to purchase.

More to comply with…