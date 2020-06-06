Odion Ighalo: Manchester United striker wants fairytale to continue | Football News



















Odion Ighalo says he feared his Manchester United dream could be reduce quick

“Not each dream comes to move, however mine has.”

The phrases of a relieved Odion Ighalo as he appears ahead to an prolonged keep at Manchester United. Things threatened to work out altogether otherwise, although. Ighalo’s preliminary mortgage ran out on Sunday, and United and Shanghai Shenhua agreed a brand new deal to maintain him at Old Trafford with minutes remaining.

“I was very worried it wasn’t going to happen,” Ighalo tells Sky Sports News.

“Shanghai wished me to return as a result of they know what I can do, they usually imagine in me so it was a bit tough. But I would like to thank them for agreeing to my want to keep at Manchester United. I would like to thank the supervisor Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) for pushing as effectively.

“It’s so hard to explain, but I still have the same feeling. I want to go every day to train with these young players and show what I can do. This is a great achievement for me to be at this club and I will never take it for granted.”

The motive? Age.

“I’m going to be 31 soon and playing for United is something great for me,” says Ighalo. “It is happening towards the last stage of my football career, which makes me feel even happier. That’s why I cherish every moment of being at this club.”

Rewind to January and in case you had instructed Ighalo he could be shifting to the crew he supported as a boy, he would have laughed at you.

“I thought it was a joke,” he says. “I was playing in Shanghai. That was against me. Would a club as a big as United be looking in China for a striker? That was against me. My age. That was against me. There was a pandemic in China. That was against me. I said no this is a joke. Later when it got serious, I thought only when I fly to Manchester will I believe it.”

He believes now, and after 4 targets in three begins, he is acquired others believing too.

“When I signed, a lot of people doubted my ability,” he says. “I never doubted myself and I knew what I could add to the team and I think I can still do more. People have not seen my best because I came in and my sharpness and fitness wasn’t there, but I’m getting much better and I hope to finish the season really well.”

‘I can not wait to play with Rashford & Pogba’

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are match to return when the Premier League restarts

Ighalo is assured he and United can do exactly that, particularly with the return to health of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. The three haven’t shared a pitch since Ighalo’s arrival.

“I’m very excited,” says Ighalo. “Seeing them from outside is different to training with them. Pogba is back, he’s doing very well, he’s strong, he’s fit. Marcus is exceptional, a very talented player. I can’t wait to play with these guys.”

One man he has loved enjoying with is fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes. “He’s one of the best I’ve played with. I played with him at Udinese and you could tell he had the talent, but now he’s different. He has vision, gives good passes and scores goals. He’s still getting used to the Premier League and when he settles down, he’s going to be so good for Manchester United.”

Solskjaer has challenged Ighalo and his team-mates to go all out for a top-four end in addition to FA Cup and Europa League glory. What a mortgage spell that may be.

Ighalo’s deal runs till January 2021 when he’ll return to Shanghai and be anticipated to signal a brand new contract. He’s not considering that far forward.

“For now, I just want to continue living my dream.”

Man Utd’s confirmed PL restart dates

Friday, June 19

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Man Utd fixtures: Dates and occasions to be confirmed

Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Man Utd vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Man Utd vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Man Utd