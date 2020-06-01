Odion Ighalo: Manchester United extend striker’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua | Football News





Manchester United have agreed a deal to maintain Odion Ighalo till January 2021

Manchester United have reached an settlement to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Shenhua till January 31, 2021.

Ighalo initially joined Manchester United in a Deadline Day transfer in January, and scored 4 instances in eight appearances in all competitions previous to the suspension of the Premier League.

Ighalo’s preliminary loan deal was because of expire on May 31 and United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thanked Shanghai Shenhua for permitting the 30-year-old to stay in Manchester longer than beforehand agreed.

“They [Shanghai Greenland Shenhua] have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club,” Solskjaer stated.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.”

Ighalo’s present deal at Shenhua runs out in December 2022 and he can be anticipated to signal a contract supply till the tip of 2024 value £400,000 per week.

He will now miss the vast majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to start in June.

Shanghai’s unique stance was that they’d solely comply with extend his loan if an obligation to purchase was included into the deal, with Ighalo more likely to value upwards of £20m.

However, with border restrictions doubtlessly stopping Ighalo from returning to China in time for the brand new season, Ighalo’s father or mother membership have softened their stance and have allowed him to extend his keep at Old Trafford.

Ole: Rashford, Pogba can be match for PL return

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford

As properly as Ighalo staying on at United, supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated final week Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba can be match for the proposed resumption of the Premier League.

Rashford was because of miss the remainder of the season after struggling a again damage in January, whereas Pogba had been out since Boxing Day because of a foot downside.

But the pair of them are again in group coaching forward of the Premier League’s Project Restart and are making good progress, says Solskjaer.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” he advised MUTV.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

