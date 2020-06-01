Odion Ighalo: Manchester United agree to extend striker’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenua | Football News





Manchester United have agreed a deal to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan till the tip of January 2021, pending formal approval.

Ighalo initially joined Manchester United in a Deadline Day transfer from Shanghai Shenua in January, and scored 4 instances in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

His present deal at Shenua runs out in December 2022 and he can be anticipated to signal a contract provide till the tip of 2024 value £400,000 every week.

He will now miss the vast majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to start in June.

Shanghai’s unique stance was that they might solely agree to extend his loan if an obligation to purchase was integrated into the deal, with Ighalo seemingly to price upwards of £20m.

However, with border restrictions doubtlessly stopping Ighalo from returning to China in time for the brand new season, Ighalo’s father or mother membership have softened their stance and have allowed him to extend his keep at Old Trafford.