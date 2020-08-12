Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Limited Edition (NSW) – Nintendo Switch



Meet Munch, hero of the oddest oddysee of all. His luck is about to change – For the worse. How would you feel if you broke your leg in a scrab Trap, were abducted by soulless scientists, had an alien device implanted in your skull, and found out your race had been hunted to extinction? It’s up to you to help guide Munch in an effort to rescue fellow test creatures. These critters will be forever loyal to Munch, and in turn enable his escape. Munch and abe must work together to accomplish their goals as they are guided by the wisdom of the almighty raisin. For Munch, his dream is to bring back his species from the brink of extinction. For abe, it is to rescue his mudokon buddies. Using special powers, cool power-ups, and other abilities to deliver payback to the vykkers, abe and Munch reclaim the last gabbit Eggs on oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar. May odd help you! Limited Edition includes a physical copy of overworld: munch’s oddysee, an exclusive limited Edition box with lenticular Windows, Keychain, and 8 stickers.

Switch between Munch or abe and explore the realms of odd world!

Use unique abilities and psychic powers to have others do the dirty work for You.

Don’t forget to drink soda to unleash your hidden power

Meet a dozen of loopy races and rally them to your cause