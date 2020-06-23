Odds Improving That AOC Could Lose Her Seat In Congress

New York Democrat congressional candidate Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, given recent actions by her primary opponent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Caruso-Cabrera’s fundraising haul, features a growing possiblity to beat the freshman firebrand in next Tuesday’s primary election.

AOC’s missteps as of late include ducking debates, failure to cover taxes, snapping at once-friendly reporters at press events, and voting for an income increase for herself through the massive economic displacement because of the coronavirus.

AOC also angered constituents with her hard campaign against bringing an Amazon regional headquarters to her district, in a move by her that cost the district thousands of good-paying jobs. Her opponent has pounced on those dilemmas.

.@AOC directly violated the election law. She doesn’t pay her taxes. She said yes to a salary increase. The Bronx and Queens have suffered enough. I will deliver results. Early voting starts now and ends June 21st.#NY14 https://t.co/4eFmAFCKf0 — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) June 15, 2020

AOC has also alienated black and Latin voters (who are generally conservative on social issues) with her advocacy of far-left social nostrums and policies.

Thus seeing a chance to defeat the socialist member of Congress, many New York corporate luminaries are lining around donate to her opponent. Caruso-Cabrera’s donors include Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Both gave the most $2,800 for the Democratic primary against AOC. Five other Blackstone employees and three other Goldman Sachs executives also donated to Caruso-Cabrera, according to the Financial Times.

Home Depot co-founder and GOP stalwart Ken Langone and his wife, Elaine, kicked in a combined $11,200 to Caruso-Cabrera. They gave the maximum each for primary ($2,800) and general election ($2,800). Caruso-Cabrera can only spend half of that for the main.

Caruso-Cabrera, a former business journalist and CNBC host, has become smart profit the 14th congressional district primary that takes in neighborhoods in areas of The Bronx and Queens. Ocasio-Cortez has raised $10.5 million in campaign cash to Caruso-Cabrera’s $2 million.

The first-time incumbent had $4.6 million in cash readily available to Caruso-Cabrera’s $1 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. But being an incumbent, AOC was likely to be well-funded. No one expected her opponent to achieve that well, significantly less cross the campaign-motivating one million dollar threshold.

AOC hit with crushing blow as opponent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera raises $1 million to unseat her https://t.co/XbT6hYpbOr — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 13, 2020

AOC spokeswoman Lauren Hitt commented, “It’s not surprising that Republicans would finance the campaign of a lifelong Republican in a Democratic primary. While we have pushed against corporate power with policies that favor everyday working Americans, those donors prefer to bankroll a candidate who answers to Wall Street over the needs of our constituents.”

If Caruso-Cabrera is a “life-long” Republican, then how is she running in a Democratic primary? The likely truth is that Caruso-Cabrera was recruited by Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrat leadership as a result of her telegenic presentation, her ethnicity, and her potential to rid Pelosi and her Democrat establishment colleagues of a significant headache.

To make matters worse for AOC, Caruso-Cabrera has hired among the better Democrat campaign operatives in the commercial. One of these comments here, “New York businesses are supporting Caruso-Cabrera because she wants to create jobs for people. What’s bad about that? Compare that with AOC, who chased 25,000 jobs out of New York,” said Caruso-Cabrera spokesman Hank Sheinkopf in mention of the failed Amazon deal.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 19, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ can be found in Harlem park: Then the reality comes out

House Black Caucus chair breaks with Black Lives Matter

Democrats reveal fall election strategy: Denounce Donald and Melania Trump