Facebook- owned Oculus stated it will quickly require users to check in with a Facebook account prior to they can use the business’s VR devices.

Starting in October, novice users will not be able to use an Oculus headset unless they visit through Facebook.

Existing users with Oculus accounts will have the alternative to combine them with their Facebook profiles or use their Oculus account up until early 2023, at which point assistance will end.

The relocation comes as legislators continue to probe Facebook over antitrust issues and over whether the social networks giant has actually taken advantage of monopolistic organisation practices.

In a company blog post released Tuesday, Oculus revealed a series of updates to how individuals will be able to use the business’s devices moving on:

In early 2023, the company will “end support for Oculus accounts.” Users might still use their Oculus devices, however at reduced performance because “some video games and apps might no …