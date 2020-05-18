Oculus Quest games are getting controller-free hand tracking this month

Oculus is bringing the Quest’s experimental hand tracking system out of beta, making it an official function of the VR headset. The Quest bought hand tracking choices late final 12 months however just for the primary Oculus menu and some built-in purposes. Now, it’s going to be showing in third-party games and apps beginning later this month.

Three Quest experiences are getting the function quickly: the potion-mixing games Waltz of the Wizard and Elixir, plus puzzle game The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets. Animated VR movies Gloomy Eyes and The Line can even launch for the primary time — with hand tracking — on May 28th. Developers can begin submitting hand-tracking initiatives on that day as properly, so extra titles ought to assist it over the approaching months.

The Quest was launched one 12 months in the past, and it’s gotten considerably extra versatile and succesful since launch. The handheld Touch remotes are nonetheless its major controllers. But hand tracking is a bonus function that units the Quest aside from most competing headsets, together with the Oculus Rift S — though the Rift S might get it sooner or later.

The Quest has gotten so much higher — however good luck discovering one

Oculus additionally recently expanded the list of cables that work with Oculus Link, a function that permits you to plug the Quest right into a PC and play Rift games. And it’s updating the Guardian boundary system this week, including a function referred to as Playspace Scan that helps mechanically detect obstacles. A future tweak will allow you to change the boundary’s colour from its default teal to blue, purple, or yellow.

Facebook-owned Oculus noticed a giant spike in total headset gross sales final quarter, most likely pushed by the discharge of in style sport Half-Life: Alyx. Now, Oculus says it’s bought $100 million price of Quest content material since its 2019 launch. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last September that Oculus had bought $100 million throughout all its platforms, apparently together with round $20 million in Quest apps and $80 million for the desktop-based Rift and low-end Go and Gear VR platforms.

Zuckerberg has stated coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders are making VR extra engaging, though we haven’t seen monetary studies masking many of the latest pandemic. Oculus plans to assist newly homebound staff with extra distant work companies on the Rift, together with the telepresence app Spatial. The breakout VR sport Beat Saber, which launched a fitness-focused monitor earlier within the pandemic, can be getting 20 new beat tracks.

Unfortunately, should you don’t have a Quest but, they’ve been nearly repeatedly bought out since January, though Oculus has periodically restocked them. The firm is reportedly engaged on a smaller and lighter model of the Quest, however it could not ship till subsequent 12 months.