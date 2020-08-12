Octopath Traveler (Nintendo Switch)



Price: points - Details)



OCTOPATH TRAVELER is a brand new RPG fromSquare Enix, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.The Producers of Bravely Default at Square Enix bring us a new fantasy world brought to life through a mix of CG, pixel art, and visual wizardry that the developers have termed HD-2D.Begin your journey as one of eight protagonists, each with their own origin, talents, and goals. Where will your journey begin? Who will you team up with? And where will you go next? All these decisions and more are completely up to you, the player.Each character has his or her own Path Action that can be used to interact with the people they encounter in a distinct way. For example, the warrior, Olberic, can challenge almost anyone to a duel. With one such duel he could expose an evildoer and bring them to justice, or force someone in his wayout of the way! The dancer, Primrose, on the other hand, can allure others into following her. With this power, she could track down a missing person and bring them back, or lure her enemies into a trap. She can even summon an allured character to help her in battle!In this game, battles are a fusion of simple, pick-up-and-play, turn-based battlesand all-new mechanics. One such mechanic is the Boost system, which allows you to accumulate Boost Points with each turn you take in battle. You can spend them to dramatically increase the strength of your attacks and abilities or use them to chain attacks. Try targeting an enemys weak point to break their guard, then deliver powerful blows while it’s weakened! Or, if an allys in trouble, use it to get them right back into fighting shape. Identifying the right time to Boost may just be the key to victory.Theres a deep well of strategies to draw from, and your tactical genius wont go unrewarded.

Paired with new innovative features, like 8 equally important heroes, Path Actions and Battle Boost

Presented in impressive and never-seen-before 2D-HD graphics, which offer a classic pixel look with 2D elements in a 3D environment

Play the free Prologue Demo today and carry over your progress when you buy the full game at launch

Compatible with Nintendo Switch only