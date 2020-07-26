Octavia Spencer calls on Hollywood to increase casting of people with disabilities

The starlet is part of a brand-new PSA that calls for increased addition of those with disabilities in home entertainment. The project corresponds with Sunday’s 30 th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The video programs Spencer talking about the value of everybody being able to see themselves and their lives properly showed on screen.

“Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation,” she stated. “That’s why it’s imperative that we cast the appropriate actor for the appropriate role.”

Spencer went over the effect she felt seeing a household of color on screen as a girl seeing the program “Good Times.” The series, which ran on CBS from 1974 to 1979, was produced by Norman Lear and broke barriers as tv’s very first African American two-parent household comedy.