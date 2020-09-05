Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

In a quote to prevent a repeat of the traffic farce that spoiled qualifying in 2015, the FIA made clear to chauffeurs that it would come down hard on any shenanigans, and enforced a quite quick optimum time for preparation laps.

But while the procedures assisted prevent excessive turmoil into the last Parabolica corner, it did not stop chauffeurs tripping over each other as they began their laps, specifically at the end of Q1.

The most questionable minute came when Ocon needed to obstruct efforts by Kimi Raikkonen to surpass, leaving the Finn mad on group radio.

While Ocon came through the turmoil to enter into Q2, he reckons that the matter requires taking a look at by chauffeurs since he felt the new controls had actually not worked.

“We were very much racing for position,” he stated. “I think the new rule, obviously on the delta that we have to follow for not going too slow, made things worse, to be honest, than how it was before.

“We require to examine, undoubtedly at the next chauffeurs’ conference, what we can do much better.”

Ocon reckons that by having the minimum laptime set where it was, drivers were unable to build up gaps ahead of them on their out-laps, so were forced to run closer to rivals when setting a time.

“Obviously it was not planned to have these sorts of concerns you understand, individuals decreasing for no factor, however we need to make a space at …