Ocean City Flip Flops

Skill Level: Intermediate

Sizes included are: Small (US Women’s 5-6), Medium (US Women’s 7-8) and Large (US Women’s 9-10)

Get ready for the warmer weather with these super comfy crochet flip flops.

You have two options for construction. Either use a strong glue (like E6000) to stiffen the double sole so you can wear them around the house. Or, make one sole and glue that to a pair of old flip flops (with the original straps removed) to wear outside.

Either way, they will be way more comfortable than those hard plastic straps you’re used to.

These make a great gift too. They are so fast to make, you can complete a pair in a night.

The pattern includes full written instructions as well as fully charted instructions for all sizes.

Recommended Yarn

No more than 150 yards for each color. If you are gluing to old flip flops and use only one color, you can make these with only 150 yards.

4 – Medium worsted weight (stiffer acrylic yarn is best)

Recommended Hook (depending on gauge)

5.5mm [US-I]

6.0mm [US-J]

Tools

Heavy duty glue like E6000

Yarn needle