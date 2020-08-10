Occidental posts bigger-than-expected loss as pandemic slams oil prices By Reuters

©Reuters The logo design for Occidental Petroleum is shown on a screen on the flooring at the NYSE in New York



(Reuters) – Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:-RRB- on Monday published a $8.35 billion second-quarter loss on lower energy prices and compose downs as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped fuel need and hammered prices at a time when the U.S. oil manufacturer has actually been attempting to decrease financial obligation.

Occidental, which obtained greatly to fund its $38 billion purchase of competitor Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:-RRB- in 2015, cut the worth of its oil and gas homes by $6.6 billion, signing up with BP (NYSE:-RRB-, Chevron (NYSE:-RRB- and Total in enormous compose downs as the market now anticipates energy prices to remain low for several years.

The typical cost Occidental got for plunged about 61% to $2317 per barrel in the 2nd quarter as oil prices crashed. It has actually cut tasks, slashed its dividend, minimized its budget and offered possessions to fortify its financial resources.

It anticipates to get $2 billion or more in property sales in the near term, according to a financier discussion.

Among the possessions Occidental is attempting to offer is a bundle of land and minerals in Wyoming and Colorado it got with the purchase ofAnadarko Bids were due last month and the business has actually stated that it wants to close …