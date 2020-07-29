Occiam True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Auto Pairing Touch Control Sweatproof Wireless Earphones in-Ear Stereo Immersive Sound Ear Buds with Built-in Mic and Charging Case for Sports



Price: $34.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 06:21:04 UTC – Details)

Product Description

30H Ural Long Playtime

Occiam bluetooth wireless headset comes with a battery that can last up to 5-6 hours, which can be extended up to 30 hours if you use the included charging case. So, you can take a long time jog, walk, hiking or short trip with occiam X2 earphones.

Clear Audio Quality

Occiam X2 wireless bluetooth earbuds equipped with 7.2mm drivers on each earbud that produce a clear punchy bass in all ranges. The crystal clearness and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature provide immersive sound and put you on the phase centre.

USB-C Quick Charge

Occiam X2 wireless airbuds come with USB-C cable for the charging case, when the case is in low battery, the indicator light on charging case will flash red while opening the case, at this time please use the USB-C cable to connect a charger(not provided) to charge the case. It just takes 1 hour to full charge for the case.

Smart Touch Control

With smart touch control features, you can use occiam X2 earbuds to play/pause, volume+/-, next/previous track, answer/end calls, reject calls, activate voice assistant/Siri. When you tap on the earbuds, the pressure on your ears is much lower than that of the button earplugs, so touch control earbuds can protect your ears very well.

Portable Pocket Size Charging Case

The charging case is designed in 2.3in*1.8in*0.2in, which is easy to place in your pocket. You can take your music with travel. The standby time of 500mAh charging case is 68h. So, no need to take a portable power bank, you will enjoy the premium listening experience on the go.

Splash and Sweat Resistant

X2 bluetooth earpods is completely splash and sweatproof. Nano-coating effectively avoids sweat from permeating and harming its delicate element. So, you can use them when jogging, running or working out with complete security and comfort.

❤【Lifetime Warranty】There is no doubt that this is a high-quality wireless earbuds. Because we are willing to provide a lifetime warranty, and you don’t have to return the original earbuds

❤【Easy Touch Control】Occiam X2 bluetooth earbuds feature with the smart touch control sensor function, you can control the music and phone calls via tapping on earbuds. Compare with the button control headphones, the pressure on your ears is much less. So, touch control earbuds can protect your ears well and easy to control your phones. Touch multifunction include:play/pause,previous/next track,volume+/-,answer/end call,reject call, activate Siri/voice assistant.

❤【Premium Audio Quality】As we know that In-Ear design earbuds can form an enclosed space, which means sound can be more stereoscopic than the Semi-in-Ear earbuds. So, each occiam X2 bluetooth earphone adopt in-ear design and equipped with high-quality chipset. Therefore earbuds can perform the clearest stereo immersive surround sound with punchy bass.

❤【Long Playtime and Portable Charging Case】 Occiam X2 cordless earbuds come with 500mAh charging case which can provide 4 times extra charging for earbuds. Each earbud can play 6hours in a single charge, you will get 25 to 30 hours playtime in total. Also, the size of the charging case just 2.3*1.8*0.2inch, which is super small pocket size, easy to carry for your sports, trip, walking, running, fitness, etc.