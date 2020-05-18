The New York Post is reporting that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez owes over $2,000 in unpaid taxes for a enterprise enterprise that was dissolved by the state in 2016.

The newspaper says they alerted Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to the tax invoice in 2019, involving Brook Avenue Press, an organization arrange within the Bronx to publish books about metropolis kids, then ran a narrative about it when it remained unpaid weeks later.

It stays unpaid, even at this time.

“As of Friday, the tax warrant had still not been satisfied, and the outstanding balance had grown to $2,088.78, the department said,” they wrote.

New York State Taxes Are Too D_MN High. Call Your Congresswoman! AOC owes $2,000 in unpaid taxes from failed enterprise enterprise https://t.co/by6DZnzfat through @nypost — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 17, 2020

AOC’s Explanation

Ocasio-Cortez’s marketing campaign says they’re contesting the invoice and that it stays unpaid as a result of sluggish drawn-out system in her state.

“The congresswoman is still in the process of contesting the tax warrant. The business has been closed for several years now, and so we believe that the state Tax Department has continued to collect the franchise tax in error,” a spokeswoman for the socialist defined.

“As anyone who’s tried to contest a tax bill in error knows, it takes time.”

Why not pay first, contest later?

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a main opponent of AOC come June, effectively, her camp wasn’t precisely impressed with that protection.

“She just thinks she’s better than everyone else. Clearly, she’s worse,” a spokesperson for Caruso-Cabrera advised the Post.

@AOC how can u make choices for our nation to prosper when you may’t even run a small enterprise or pay your payments! https://t.co/I5okhneUyl — Fargo2018 (@Fargo20181) May 18, 2020

Money Problems

For someone who needs the nation to discover a solution to pay roughly eleventy billion {dollars} for her Green New Deal, AOC typically struggles along with her personal minor monetary points.

Earlier this yr, AOC introduced that she was refusing to pay dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) regardless of elevating buckets of money for her pet progressive endorsement initiatives.

Last Spring, she complained about lawmakers not getting a pay increase, calling it a “superficial” quantity and alleging that lawmakers are so strapped for money they’re pushed to “turn to lobbying firms and to cash in on member service after” they go away Congress.

.@AOC defends a $4,500 pay increase for herself: “It’s not even like a raise.” pic.twitter.com/ugFaZuSm7c — mollyfprince (@mollyfprince) June 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez famously entered Congress by whining that she couldn’t afford an condominium in Washington, DC.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real,” she complained to the New York Times.

She’s an economics main who can’t price range, can’t pay dues, and may’t pay her taxes.