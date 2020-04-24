Ocasio-Cortez Only House Democrat To Vote Against Funding To Help Americans

The sole House Democrat to go against the decision of providing financial aid to distressed Americans amidst the COVID-19 outbreak was Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Last week, Ocasio encouraged the loss of American oil jobs due to the devastating effects of the outbreak on the oil industry via a tweet. She also advocated for mass investment in the country’s green infrastructure.

As per Fox News reports, on Thursday, the House voted on a $484 billion bill. In the bill, $310 billion has been assigned to the Paycheck Protection Program.

The loan program exhausted all its funds last week. As small businesses were shut due to the lockdown, the demand for financial help had gone up which caused this exhaustion.

