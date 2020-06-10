OC credits Beijing 2022 progress amid pandemic – Panorama

The International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has praised China’s preparation efforts.

The remarks had been made on the fifth assembly of the Coordination Commission, which was held on-line and featured updates on the preparations, Sport Business reported.

International federations, World Para Sport representatives, and the management of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee took half within the assembly.

Coordination Commission chair Juan Antonio Samaranch mentioned: “China has faced an incredibly difficult period over the past few months – our thoughts are with all those impacted…Despite these unique circumstances, Beijing 2022 has continued to meet key milestones, a true testament to their determination to provide the perfect stage for the world’s top winter athletes in just under two years’ time.”

Beijing vice-mayor and govt vice-president of the organising committee, Zhang Jiandong, mentioned: “Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been delivering a continuous effort without lowering standards.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has beforehand mentioned Beijing 2022 would possibly even profit from the transfer of the Tokyo Olympics to subsequent yr. Bach mentioned working the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics so shut to one another may imply a raised profile for the occasions.