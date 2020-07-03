Obesity timebomb as damning figures reveal three in ten reception pupils are already too fat

Three in ten reception class kids are either obese or overweight in some areas of Britain, damning figures reveal.

Nationwide, a fifth of kids – 22.6 percent – aged four or five are considered fat, according to Public Health England statistics.

The worst areas are Knowsley, Merseyside, where 29.7 percent of kids are over weight or obese, followed by Hull (29.2 per cent) and Redcar and Cleveland (28.8 per cent).

Three in ten reception class children are either obese or overweight in some parts of Britain, damning figures reveal [File photo]

Wolverhampton in the West Midlands was the sole area in the top ten not in the North. Four were in Merseyside.

Kingston upon Thames had the cheapest figure but even there 15.6 per cent of children are obese or overweight, in line with the figures from last year uncovered by the Lib Dems.

The measurements were for pupils around England in their reception year.

Layla Moran, Lib Dem leadership hopeful, said: ‘We are losing the battle against obesity and we need to act before it’s too late. In some areas, nearly one in three children are obese by the time they reach school.

‘Obesity increases the likelihood of developing chronic diseases, disability and early death. The Government needs to tackle this public health crisis and recognise there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

‘We need a holistic package of measures to invest in children’s mental health and wellbeing, to empower teachers to operate tailored school sports plans and to educate and incentivise parents to produce healthier choices.’

Around three in ten adults in England are clinically obese – a Body Mass Index above 30. The rate is among the highest in the western world. Obesity has been identified as a risk factor for dying of coronavirus.

According to data from NHS hospitals, 75 per cent of Covid-19 patients in intensive care are overweight, in contrast to 65 percent in the overall population.

Boris Johnson was reportedly convinced that he ended up in intensive care with coronavirus because that he was somewhat overweight.

The Prime Minister apparently told friends he weighed 17 . 5 stone when admitted to hospital, meaning he would be classified as clinically obese.

A Department of Health spokesman said: ‘We are determined to tackle the problem of obesity. We have already made huge progress towards our goal of halving childhood obesity by 2030 – cutting sugar from half of drinks on sale, funding exercise programmes in schools and working with councils to tackle child obesity locally.’

Nationwide, a fifth of kids – 22.6 percent – aged four or five are considered fat, according to Public Health England statistics

Other areas with lower rates of obesity and overweight kids include Richmond upon Thames, Windsor and Maidenhead and Wandsworth. There were no figures for the City of London or the Isles of Scilly.

Mr Johnson has pledged to tackle the obesity crisis, noting that great britain is ‘significantly fatter’ than other European nations. He said this week that the united kingdom would be ‘more resistant to diseases like Covid if we can tackle obesity’.

More overweight people could be prescribed Weight Watchers diet plans as part of the new drive to tackle obesity.

NHS prescriptions of Weight Watchers plans are only directed at those vulnerable to Type 2 diabetes. They get nine months of help at a subsidised price.

Those who need to shed the pounds will also be encouraged to just take 30 minutes exercise per day – just as they are encouraged to eat their five-a-day of fruit and vegetables.

This could involve following exercise regimen in a Joe Wicks video or another kind of intense exercise.