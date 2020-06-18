Obama & Trump’s Reactions To The Supreme Court Protecting DACA Are HILARIOUSLY On Brand

It’s rare you are able to define a period by just one interaction, notably less by just a few tweets. But in this case the difference between what the united states had in Barack Obama and what we got in Donald Trump is SO STARK you can’t PERHAPS NOT see it.

On Thursday the Supreme Court stopped Trump’s crusade to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

DACA, that has been enacted by executive memo by Obama in 2012, protects the Dreamers — immigrants who have been brought to this country as small children and don’t know any home other than the united states. It’s compassionate AND good sense, and very nearly the entire country agrees. In a Pew poll just THIS MONTH, 74% of Americans think the Dreamers should be able to become citizens. Trump wants to deport them all.

However, in a 5-4 decision, SCOTUS ruled Trump couldn’t just end it for no reason. Seriously, that was their argument, as Chief Justice John Roberts (a conservative Bush appointee) wrote:

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.’ We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

And similar to of Trump’s immigration policies, from putting children in cages to banning Muslims, there never is a “reasoned explanation.” They’re just cruel, xenophobic actions.

OK, nevertheless, you can get punditry about the policy elsewhere, probably way more informed than us. What you want to talk about is how differently Obama and Trump reacted, because it just so hilariously encapsulates who these men have been.

First Obama, who took to Twitter to create:

“Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all.”

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals.” Is there any thing more presidential than that statement?? Such an ideal restatement of the American dream.

Trump alternatively, reacted just like a bully in middle school trying to explain getting detention again to his parents. He tweeted:

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

They HATE ME! No accountability for doing something very wrong, no respect for the judicial branch or checks and balances. Just whining. He also wrote hyperbolically:

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts in to the face of men and women that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we shall lose our 2nd. Amendment & the rest. Vote Trump 2020!”

Yes, the politically charged decision of, “You have to at least give us some kind of a REASON to overturn a policy.”

He then railed contrary to the justices, vowing to replace them:

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!”

As usual, Trump calls everyone who disagrees with him about anything area of the RADICAL LEFT and OUT TO GET HIM. And he will replace them. Until the complete court is full of flunkies who do whatever that he says.

Just tune in to him. He’s telling you who he is.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar.]