Obama: Trump is trying to ‘actively kneecap’ and ‘starve’ the postal service

Obama, in a podcast with David Plouffe, his former campaign manager, took on the Trump administration in direct terms, including calling out Vice President Mike Pence by name.

“What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,” Obama said. “What we’ve never seen before is a President say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.'”

Obama is referring to ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on the latest coronavirus stimulus bill. Democrats are packing a proposal by the postal service’s Board of Governors that calls for $25 billion in funding for the beleaguered federal entity.

Trump, as part of his long running campaign against mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, tied the postal service funding to voting , telling Fox Business that if the postal service does not receive the additional funding, then he believes the Post Office won’t be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election. “They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these…

Read The Full Article