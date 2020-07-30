Obama to eulogize John Lewis as former presidents attend civil rights icon’s funeral

The sources included that Clinton and Bush will likewise take part in the funeral, which will be held Thursday early morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church inAtlanta The service marks the last day of a six-day memorial ceremony honoring Lewis.

The news of the 3 former leaders in primary each having a function in the service comes the very same day President Donald Trump prevented a last chance to pay an in-person homage to the late civil rights icon at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump left from the air base for Texas around 9: 55 a.m. ET, about 30 minutes behind schedule after speaking to press reporters at the WhiteHouse A procession with Lewis and his household got here to Andrews a couple of minutes later on, satisfied by an honor guard.

The airplane carrying Lewis’ coffin, together with different airplane for his household, left following a short event. The 2 entourages did not overlap on the Andrews tarmac.

After days of ceremony and remembrances for the late civil rights leader, Trump made no reference of him as he left Washington. Nearly every American politician– consisting of Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, together with Democrats like Joe Biden– paid homage to Lewis as he was honored today. Trump, nevertheless, explained early that he would not be participating in the remembrances. “No I won’t be going, no,” Trump informed press reporters on Monday when asked whether he prepared to pay his aspects at the United States Capitol, where Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda Trump provided short words of acknowledgement on Twitter after Lewis’ passing previously this month and purchased flags decreased for a day. “Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family,” Trump composed at the time. There are no prepare for Trump to attend Lewis’ funeral onThursday . Lewis and Trump’s predecessor, nevertheless, were shared admirers of each other, with Lewis having actually explained Obama’s 2009 inauguration as an “out-of-body” experience. “When we were organizing voter-registration drives, going on the Freedom Rides, sitting in, coming here to Washington for the first time, getting arrested, going to jail, being beaten, I never thought — I never dreamed — of the possibility that an African American would one day be elected president of the United States,” he stated at the time. In 2011, after more than 50 years on the cutting edge of the civil rights motion, Lewis got the country’s greatest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, positioned around his neck by America’s very first Black president. Obama stated in a declaration following Lewis’ death that the civil rights icon will “continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon” in America’s journey towards a more ideal union. “He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example,” Obama stated. This story has actually been upgraded with extra advancements Wednesday.

CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux, Lauren Fox, Faith Karimi and Brandon Griggs contributed to this report.

