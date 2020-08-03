Obama issues first 2020 endorsements: ‘Our country’s future hangs on this election’

Obama backed 118 Democratic prospects from 17 specifies running for federal, statewide and state legal workplaces. He backed 51 United States House prospects, 5 United States Senate prospects and more than 50 prospects for state legal workplace.

“Our country’s future hangs on this election, and it won’t be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important,” Obama stated in a declaration. “Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”

After remaining neutral in the primaries, Obama has actually been significantly associated with the 2020 project. He has actually raised countless dollars for Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2020 candidate, and appeared in current project videos with his previous vice president. Last week, Obama required voting reform and pushed for ballot rights while providing a pointed eulogy for civil liberties iconRep John Lewis ofGeorgia

.

As Democrats aim to take control of the Senate in November, Obama backed 5 Democrats aiming to unseat Republican senators in Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and SouthCarolina He backed previous North Carolina stateSen Cal Cunningham, Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon, Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield, previous chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison and previous ColoradoGov JohnHickenlooper

.

Cunningham is toughSen Thom …

