Obama helps raise $7.6 million for Biden campaign 

Barack Obama helped raise $7.6 million (£6 milion) for White House hopeful Joe Biden throughout a Tuesday virtual fundraiser where in actuality the former president said a “great awakening” among Americans may help defeat Donald Trump in November’s election.

The two-term Democrat proved a significant draw in his first virtual event with Mr Biden since endorsing his presidential bid, getting 175,000 online attendees whose donations marked a single-event record for Mr Biden this cycle.

“I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work, because there’s nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden,” said Mr Obama, appearing on a split up screen with the Democratic presumptive nominee.

“What makes me optimistic is the fact that there is a great awakening going on around the country, particularly among younger people who are fed up with the shambolic, disorganised, mean-spirited approach to governance that we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” he added.

Mr Biden has held no in-person campaign rallies since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has largely remained in his Delaware home, using social media, tv interviews or advertisements to blast Mr Trump for what that he says can be an inadequate, failed effort to contain the virus’s spread or improve fiscal conditions for countless suffering Americans.