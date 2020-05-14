Obama-era Ebola czar hits back at claims Trump was not left a pandemic playbook: ‘Here’s the cover’

The coordinator of the response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak has hit back at the suggestion that the Trump White House was not left a sport plan for coping with a pandemic by the Obama administration.

The accusation was made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in an interview with Lara Trump earlier this week.

Ron Klain, the Ebola czar for President Barack Obama, responded on Twitter on Tuesday. He wrote: “I’ve had people tweet at me in the past 24 hours: Did the pandemic playbook really exist? Was it really a clearly marked “playbook”? Would it have helped?”





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

“Here’s the cover, and the table of contents. You decide,” Mr Klain added, attaching a picture of the first two pages of the playbook.

The 69-page National Security Council doc outlines a full set of methods for coping with a pandemic — from detecting outbreaks, to securing funding, and making use of the Defence Production Act.





Politico reported in March that the Trump Administration had even been briefed on the doc in 2017. Donald Trump disbanded the White House pandemic response group the following 12 months.

Officially referred to as The Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents, the playbook supplies determination makers with step-by-step directions relating to inquiries to ask, company counterparts to seek the advice of for solutions, and key selections to be made at every stage of an outbreak.

The government abstract outlines the purpose of the playbook as being “to assist US government experts and leaders in coordinating a complex US government response to a high-consequence emerging disease threat anywhere in the world with potential to cause an epidemic, pandemic, or other significant public health event.”

Read extra

Mr Klain’s followers have been fast to answer with hyperlinks to the complete doc and even a earlier plan, The National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza: Implementation Plan from 2006.

In addition to creating spurious claims relating to the lack of an present pandemic plan, Senator McConnell can also be beneath hearth for different feedback he made in the identical interview. He declined to assist one other sweeping coronavirus aid bundle, saying he hasn’t but “felt the urgency of acting immediately”.

Democrats reacted furiously to Mr McConnell’s feedback. Senator Cory Booker tweeted: “83,000 people are dead. 1.4 million Americans have become infected. 30 million workers have filed for unemployment. How much more suffering could you possibly need to see to be convinced that more help is urgently needed?”