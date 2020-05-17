Obama criticises Trump in virtual graduation speech – video | US news

The previous US head of state struck the Trump management’s feedback to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout a virtual beginning event for traditionally black schools onSaturday Barack Obama informed grads: ‘More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’ re doing. A great deal of them aren’t also claiming to be in fee’

