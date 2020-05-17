Obama criticises Trump in virtual graduation speech – video | US news

The previous US head of state struck the Trump management’s feedback to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout a virtual beginning event for traditionally black schools onSaturday Barack Obama informed grads: ‘More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’ re doing. A great deal of them aren’t also claiming to be in fee’
Most Popular
Two men arrested in Pakistan after killing two women
Pakistani authorities have arrested two men for apparently killing two women relative after a video clip which revealed them being kissed by a...
Coronavirus: Barack Obama and Lebron James congratulate US graduates
Many faculties within the US have needed to cancel or postpone commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.Former US President Barack Obama and NBA...
London Mayor Khan gets into the saddle as capital’s workers are told to ditch...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been noticed out biking in the capital at the moment, carefully adopted by his safety workforce in a £300,000...
Trump news live: Latest coronavirus updates as Obama attacks response to mounting crisis
Uncertainty over whether or not Biden will serve second time period raises stakes for VP decide Former vp Joe...
Nigel Slater’s easy feelgood recipes for chicken and flapjacks | Food
Tright here has been a lot rummaging in cabinets just lately and, while I've come throughout a small cornucopia of seeds, nuts and dried...
Typhoon Vongfong leaves deadly trail in Philippines, extensive damage to towns
Gov. Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province, the place the hurricane slammed ashore, mentioned distraught residents wept after their homes had been destroyed or...
Rockford shooting: One killed, two shot in Illinois as police remain in standoff with...
The suspect is barricaded contained in the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea mentioned in a information convention close to the scene. Authorities have...
Quebec ponders making masks mandatory after banning the veil | World news
Less than a yr after passing a secularism regulation forcing sure members of non secular minorities to uncover their heads and faces, Quebec is...