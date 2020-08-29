Obama counsels NBA players on forming a social justice committee

Former President Barack ObamaBarack Hussein Obama Mary Trump exposes recordings of Trump’s sibling swiping at Ivanka, Eric Obama requires serene demonstrations and ‘frustrating involvement at the tally box’ Biden knocks Trump for utilizing White House as ‘prop’ for convention MORE talked to NBA players today as they chose whether to end their strike in assistance of racial justice demonstrations throughout the nation.

A representative for Obama informed The Hill that the previous president supplied recommendations to a little group of players and talked about concepts consisting of establishing a “social justice committee.”

"As an avid basketball fan, President Obama speaks regularly with players and league officials. When asked, he was happy to provide advice on Wednesday night to a small group of NBA players seeking to leverage their immense platforms for good after their brave and inspiring strike in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting," the representative, Katie Hill, stated.

“They talked about developing a social justice committee to make sure that the players’ and league’s actions today caused continual, significant engagement on criminal justice and cops reform,” she included.

She did not name which players remained in the discussion with Obama, though The Athletic reported the …