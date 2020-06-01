Obama condemns violence and calls for change in wake of George Floyd protests

He added, “The bottom line is this: if we want to bring about real change, then the choice isn’t between protest and politics. We have to do both. We have to mobilize to raise awareness, and we have to organize and cast our ballots to make sure that we elect candidates who will act on reform.”
In his assertion on Friday, Obama referred to as for officers in Minnesota to deliver justice in Floyd’s loss of life.
“It falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,” Obama mentioned on the time.
